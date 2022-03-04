‘Peacemaker’ star almost quit acting before being cast

HBO Max’s Peacemaker easily won the hearts of viewers for its performances and writing. While much of the cast is made up of familiar faces like John Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee, one of the lesser-known cast members, Nhut Lee, has won the hearts of DC fans with his portrayal of the Cheetos-loving Judomaster. But the actor almost didn’t make it to the series as he had decided to quit acting days before he was offered the role.

Recently, Nhut Le, whose last role was in an episode of Raven’s Home in 2018, took to Twitter to share that before getting Peacemaker, he was on the fence about continuing his acting career. He had decided to move back to his him and devote his full attention to his pottery skills.

“When my worlds collide. Right before I booked Judomaster in Peacemaker, I was going to move back home, give up acting, and do pottery full time. A week before my move, I got offered the role. Funny how it always happens like that.”

His tweet came as a response to writer and director James Gunn’s post, in which he showed off a mug made by Le. In his tweet, Gunn shared that the Peacemaker VFX department gave him the “awesome mug” made by Judomaster himself.

Take a look at the heartwarming exchange below:

While his breakout role in Peacemaker has certainly revived Nhut Le’s acting career, it’s great to see Le’s other talent being showcased. As for whether his funny yet relentlessly aggressive Judomaster will be returning for the second season, there has been no confirmation yet.