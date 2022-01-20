‘Peacemaker’ star wants to see a rematch with Bloodsport

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad featured one of the most obvious and hilarious scenes of cinematic (and entirely figurative) d*ck measuring you’re ever likely to see.

After it was established in their very first interaction that John Cena’s Peacemaker and Idris Elba’s Bloodsport had very similar skill sets, the would-be alpha males went to town on a ramshackle band of Corto Maltese freedom fighters, dispatching the assembled soldiers in a bloody game of one-upmanship.

There’s definitely unfinished business between the two, especially when Bloodsport thought he’d killed his opposite number by shooting him and then watching a building come down on top of him after that, so it’s no surprise Robert DuBois has been named by fans and cast members alike as a dream guest star.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland named Bloodsport as one returning favorite she’d like to see, along with Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2.

“The one that I always say is Bloodsport, because I think it would be fun if we ever got to have Bloodsport and Peacemaker together again. That would be a really fun thing to watch. But it would also probably be really interesting to see Ratcatcher 2 meet up with Peacemaker again and see how they interact with each other after what happened in the film. So, I don’t know. I think it would be fun to have any of them back into the mix.”

It’s looking increasingly likely that Peacemaker will be renewed for at least a second season on HBO Max, with creator, writer, and regular series director Gunn famed for working with many of the same names repeatedly, so don’t count out the two aforementioned alumni from The Suicide Squad showing face somewhere down the line, whether it’s on the big screen or small.