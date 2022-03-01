Peacock’s terms of service include Kevin’s chili recipe from ‘The Office’

Of all the streaming services currently out there, the only one that’s somewhat lagging behind in the race to win the most subscribers is Peacock. One of its rare enticing offerings is the American version of the comedy sitcom, The Office, and it seems as though one eagle-eyed user has spotted an incredibly well-hidden reference to the show in one of the most unlikely places.

The scene in question, i.e., the opening sequence of Season 5, Episode 26, ranks high on the list of best scenes from The Office and sees the goofy Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) bragging about his famous chili. As he heaves the heavy pot containing the chili via the stairs, he highlights the intricate process of creating the unique dish.

But as he enters the office, hoping to share his masterpiece with his co-workers, he ends up losing his grip on the pot and it spills all over the floor. A frantic Kevin then gets busy trying to get his hard work back in the pot but it is a war already lost as all he manages to do is flop around on the floor.

So, Peacock, in a bid to remind subscribers that it holds one of the best shows ever to grace our TV screens in its library, hid the recipe of Kevin’s famous chili in its terms and conditions. While most people tend to scroll through such legal documents, one McKenzie Floyd managed to zero in on the recipe.

In a video on TikTok, she revealed that it was her boyfriend who, thanks to his habit of thoroughly scanning such terms and conditions, found the recipe sitting innocently amidst the sea of legal jargon.

If you’re planning to subscribe to Peacock, be sure to be on the lookout for the tasty recipe buried amidst the blocks upon blocks of its subscribing terms.