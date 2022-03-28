With Tommy Shelby going through the darkest hour of his life in the ongoing final season of Peaky Blinders, a lot of fans are concerned about how the story of their beloved Brummie ruffian will conclude during next week’s feature-length series finale. But according to showrunner Steven Knight, this won’t be the end for the Peakys by and large.

Of course, the creator had already revealed that a movie sequel was in development, with many familiar faces reprising their roles for a story set in World War II. In a recent chat with Metro, he teased what’s to come after the credits have rolled on the final episode, noting that the next chapter in the story will be based on “a true story” from the war.

“I know exactly what’s going to happen, I know what the story is and I’m writing at the moment. It’s a very specific story, that’s based on a true story from the Second World War and will be told in the Peaky way. I’ve wanted him [Stephen Graham] in it for a long time and this series, we managed to get the schedules aligned. I was writing a character, set in the Liverpool Docks and I knew, it could only be him. It’s been brilliant, and I want to keep him as part of it, going forward.”

That doesn’t quite reveal if Tommy will be alive by the end of this sixth season, but then, we wouldn’t expect the showrunner to just out and say it. After the series concludes, though, the BBC or even Knight himself can finally reveal which cast members are returning from the original show or if the movie will still be called Peaky Blinders on the off-chance they aren’t.

As surreal as it might sound, Peaky Blinders ends on April 3.