The epic of the Brummie gangers will apparently be long concluded by the time the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders becomes available for streaming on Netflix.

Per Deadline, the platform has announced that Peaky Blinders will be making its international debut on June 10, whereas the series finale is expected to air by April 2 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The show has thus far managed to break a new record with its home country viewership, but millions upon millions of fans are no doubt waiting for the Netflix release to see how Tommy Shelby’s journey ends.

The Shelby clan is currently locked in their most devastating and challenging war since growing as a petty group of Birmingham cutthroats in season one. Tommy is planning revenge on Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists, while the threat of a “gray man” hinges on his doorstep.

Elsewhere, Michael Gray pursues his own vendetta against Tommy after the bookmaker-turned-politician got his mum killed at the end of season five. Whether “gray man” is a play on words and actually refers to Michael as Tommy’s inevitable doom remains to be seen, but showrunner Steven Knight has promised that the story will definitely continue with a movie sequel that takes viewers well into World War II and beyond.

BBC has yet to announce the cast for this upcoming film, probably to avoid spoilers about who’ll make it out of the final season alive, but we can all agree Peaky Blinders wouldn’t be Peaky Blinders without a tall handsome man in a dusty black coat with a Red Right Hand.