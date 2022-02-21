With only a week to go before the final season of Peaky Blinders, showrunner Steven Knight has put fan concerns to rest by reaffirming that a feature-length film is indeed in production and will continue the narrative after the television series comes to a close.

Given how the fifth season’s cliffhanger ending, a lot of folks are worried that a six-episode run isn’t enough to conclude every plot thread the Peaky Blinders creator has weaved into existence over the years. Knight seems determined to put those worries to rest, revealing he’s working on a sequel film that takes place after the events of the series and features the return of Tommy and Arthur Shelby.

When asked in a recent interview with Digital Spy about whether the two brothers would continue their story on the big screen, Knight said that he couldn’t say just yet.

“It’s impossible to say yet. But the film – yes,” Knight said.

“We’re going to make a film, a feature film, which will move the world on, and then once we’ve moved the world on into the Second World War, we’ll see where that takes us.”

The showrunner also teased that they’re on the verge of acquiring some talented and well-known actors for the next chapter.

“There are so many people, so many great actors, that we are already, sort of, in conversation with for the film, and for whatever follows,” he said.

Knight also told Entertainment Weekly back in December that the final season definitely won’t bring an end to the story as a whole.

“I’m calling this the end of the beginning,” he said.

“We’re going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we’re going to do the movie, which we’ll shoot in 18 months time, maybe a little bit longer.”

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres on Feb. 27.