Pedro Pascal fans are drawing parallels between ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Last of Us’ even earlier than expected

Fans of Pedro Pascal have stumbled upon a touching (if questionable) similarity between his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us.

A Pascal aficionado shared their observation in a subreddit dedicated to the former by posting a comparison of stills from the eponymous Disney Plus series and HBO’s The Last of Us, pointing out the parallels between Mando’s relationship with Grogu and Joel’s relationship with Sarah (Nico Parker).

One set of images shows Pascal in Mando’s impervious armor with a palpable ache in his heart as he holds a memento of Grogu in his hands. The other screen captures show Pascal as Joel Miller gazing with longing at a young woman who looks exactly like the daughter he lost, as the future he might have had flashes before him. Few actors can convey silent grief as superbly as Pascal.

However, some fans could not see the likeness of the tenderness Mando feels for Grogu and Joel’s love for his daughter.

Some genuinely saw no similarities between Mando’s paternal bond Mando with the force-sensitive youngling and Joel’s fatherly devotion to Sarah.

However, both scenes resonated with other fans on an emotional level, and they expressed their anticipation of the next episode of The Last of Us and the season premiere of The Mandalorian.

Mando and Joel are characters who have suffered from the brutality of the worlds they inhabit. Both have steeled their emotions to survive. Yet, the innocence and purity of the children in their care somehow penetrate their defenses and tear down every wall they built to escape from loving another person. Pedro Pascal portrays the courage and vulnerability of this process masterfully in both roles. It’s no wonder he’s the internet’s resident daddy.