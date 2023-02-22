Pedro Pascal looks nothing like Joel or Mando in new photos celebrating ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3

Hollywood heartthrob Pedro Pascal visited the two day pop-up at the The Forge in London to launch Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Some fans might not have immediately recognized the star, as he arrived without his Mandalorian armor, or the distinctive salt-and-pepper locks he sports in The Last of Us. However, the Pedro Pascal fandom from the Narcos and Game of Thrones era and beyond won’t have any problem recognizing him in his regular guise. He looked dapper, having reverted to dark brown hair and a stylish, cinnamon-colored sweater over a gray tank top and scarlet pants.

The self-proclaimed “daddiest of daddies” was in town to celebrate the launch of the new season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus at a pop-up event on Regents Street. On February 22 and February 23, Star Wars fans can experience an ambiance similar to the atmosphere on the TV series at The Forge in Piccadilly Circus. There is a furnace on-site, and a cantina with live music performances.

Filmmaker Jon Favreau also attended the event, and posed for several photos with the show’s dashing star and a collection of other Mandalorians in their fantastic coats of armor. Unfortunately, Grogu was nowhere in sight. However, with the new season of The Mandalorian premiering on March 1, it won’t be long until the adorable force-sensitive tyke is on our screens again.