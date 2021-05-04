Pedro Pascal Shares New Mandalorian BTS Photo For Star Wars Day

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has got into the Star Wars Day spirit by sharing a new set photo of himself in costume as his beloved character, Din Djarin. Pascal debuted as the bounty hunter back in 2019, and he’s already become one of the most iconic figures in the franchise, thanks to the Disney Plus show’s phenomenal success and the adorable presence of Baby Yoda AKA Grogu by his side.

With his typical sense of humor, Pascal has marked May 4th today with a never-before-seen snap from production, which sees him decked out in Mando’s beskar armor, with his helmet lifted up onto the top of the head. “Category is: helmet head realness #Maythe4thBeWithYou,” Pascal wrote in his caption to the image, which he posted on Twitter.

Of course, there’s one big question we’re all wondering here: was this taken during filming on season 3? If it was, then it would be our very first look at the next run of the series. Lucasfilm keeps shooting details keenly under wraps, so it’s certainly feasible, but most evidence suggests otherwise. For instance, The Book of Boba Fett spinoff is just about concluding production now and we’ve previously been told that Mando season 3 would only kick off once that’s complete, so the odds are that’s still the case.

Regardless, Boba Fett is the first of many spinoffs that are on the way, with Disney looking to build up an MCU-like interconnected universe of streaming TV shows. And it seems Pascal’s Djarin could turn up on a few of them as it’s been reported that the Wonder Woman 1984 actor has signed a deal to appear in multiple TV series. This comes at a time when we’re not really sure where The Mandalorian itself goes next, following Grogu leaving Mando for Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale. But hopefully all will become clear soon enough.