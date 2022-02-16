Pedro Pascal teases new faces in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3

Poor Boba Fett has been taking an absolute pasting from certain sections of the Star Wars fanbase recently, many of whom were more than happy to point out that arguably the two best episodes of his own Disney Plus series didn’t feature the title hero at all.

Admittedly, we were more than happy to bathe in the fan service being ladled on by Lucasfilm across the fifth and sixth chapters of The Book of Boba Fett, which was the expected reaction when Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, iconic villain Cad Bane, cult hero Cobb Vanth, the adorable Grogu and the Frankenstein’s Monster version of Luke Skywalker were all present and accounted for.

Shooting is now underway on The Mandalorian‘s third run of episodes, and our appetites have been sufficiently whetted for what comes next. Having played a surprisingly large role in The Book of Boba Fett via the recording booth, Pascal teased what to expect during a recent chat with Neelix magazine (via ScreenRant).

“Okay, there will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces. In addition, there is again a lot of action and a really great story. Satisfied?”

Hardly the most illuminating of updates, but it’ll have to do for now. There’s no word on a release date for The Mandalorian‘s return as of yet, and it could be a while off considering Pascal hasn’t even set foot on the set as far as we know, with the actor still busy shooting HBO’s The Last of Us in Canada.