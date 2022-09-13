People are only now realizing that ‘The White Lotus’ creator played an iconic ‘School of Rock’ character

The 2022 Emmys sparked plenty of discussion on social media, but with The White Lotus emerging as its biggest success story, fans have begun recognizing its creator Mike White for his role in an all-time classic comedy film, School of Rock.

As many are realizing for the very first time, White played the iconic Professor Ned Schneebly back in the 2003 film alongside Jack Black.

This is the role that White has become most well-known for but not only did he star in the film, he also wrote it. Since then he has cemented himself further as a writer working on classics including HBO original The White Lotus.

After realizing he appeared in School or Rock, fans on social media are drowning in nostalgia.

MIKE WHITE?! The brother from school of rock?! LMAO get it king #Emmys2022 — M I D N I G H T S era 💌🇨🇦 (@tayrianarodrigo) September 13, 2022

Aye that’s the dude from School of Rock!!! Congrats Mike White #Emmys2022 — Serena Quinn (@RedBeautie) September 13, 2022

Not me wondering why Mike White looks so familiar and it’s cause he’s the real Mr. Schneebly(?) from School of Rock lmao — ohh MG (@gebhardtm) September 13, 2022

Wait, I am now just learning that Mike White who created and directed The White Lotus is Ned Schneebly from School of Rock? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JrFGMdV0Sz — Katie (@KKellylive22) September 13, 2022

Mike White’s 2nd Emmy speech should have just been “I wrote school of rock” pic.twitter.com/dy49LN7waJ — Gabe Mollica (@GabeMollica) September 13, 2022

wait a minute mike white directed the white lotus??? the real mr schneebly from school of rock??? — soupé (@souppeh) September 13, 2022

Mike White will always be Ned Schneebly from “School of Rock” pic.twitter.com/cPHLQjJx6G — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 13, 2022

Mike White should've won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for School of Rock — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 13, 2022

The White Lotus was the biggest winner at this year’s Emmys winning in all of its nominated categories except one. For its first year taking part in the event, the show left with 10 Emmys. As the series gears up to launch a second season, these accolades are huge and should bring in new viewers to the show.

Launching back in July of 2021, The White Lotus quickly became a hit and rose to the top of HBO Max. If you haven’t yet seen the show, the six-episode season is available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max right now.

As for School of Rock, those eager to soak in more nostalgia can rent the film at your usual digital movie stores now or stream it when it lands on a streaming service in the future.