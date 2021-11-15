Percy Jackson Fans Furious At Lack Of Disney Plus Day News
It’s been a year and a half since it was first announced that Percy Jackson was being rebooted as a Disney Plus series, but the only concrete news fans have had to lean on was the recent reveal that The Muppets and Alice Through the Looking Glass director James Bobin had signed on to direct the pilot episode.
Outside of that, all of the information we’ve gotten has come in the form of vague updates from author Rick Riordan, although he did at least hint that production could be poised to kick off in the summer of 2022. Despite the slow development process, there was hope that Disney Plus Day may have brought something more tangible for supporters to chew on.
Of course, that didn’t happen, and as you can see from the reactions below, even a cavalcade of Marvel Studios and Pixar announcements weren’t enough to satiate the Percy Jackson diehards.
Riordan has several of his literary properties in development across Hollywood, but given that he’s best known for creating the Percy Jackson mythology, that was always going to be the one at the forefront of the conversation. TV shows don’t come together in an instant, though, especially effects-heavy fantasies, but the slow crawl towards actually getting in front of cameras is starting to cause some real consternation among the fanbase.