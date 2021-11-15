Percy Jackson Fans Furious At Lack Of Disney Plus Day News

It’s been a year and a half since it was first announced that Percy Jackson was being rebooted as a Disney Plus series, but the only concrete news fans have had to lean on was the recent reveal that The Muppets and Alice Through the Looking Glass director James Bobin had signed on to direct the pilot episode.

Outside of that, all of the information we’ve gotten has come in the form of vague updates from author Rick Riordan, although he did at least hint that production could be poised to kick off in the summer of 2022. Despite the slow development process, there was hope that Disney Plus Day may have brought something more tangible for supporters to chew on.

Of course, that didn’t happen, and as you can see from the reactions below, even a cavalcade of Marvel Studios and Pixar announcements weren’t enough to satiate the Percy Jackson diehards.

Okay so Disney+ could've hinted at the Percy Jackson series at least 😭 pic.twitter.com/pO11rRtElA — ♡ (@kahaxo) November 12, 2021

Crying rn I lowkey wished the Disney + Day event would give more information on the Percy Jackson series and maybe even a casting announcement for Percy 😭 — 🎃Jake -o- Lantern 🎃 (@jaketrivana) November 12, 2021

all these disney+ updates and STILL no percy jackson series updates im crying this feels like years — ❤️‍🩹 (@juyeonesque) November 13, 2021

hold awn wheres my percy jackson update @ disney — you're hot, cupcake (@_aIysium) November 13, 2021

disney+ could’ve gave us PERCY JACKSON!!!!! and instead we got whatever — lia (@BAH1YYIHKEPLER) November 13, 2021

was quite dissapointed when I saw percy jackson trending bc I thought they said something about it at disney+ day but it was just people talking about how they didn't say anything — R (@evilmuppet_) November 13, 2021

I won't lie that I was disappointed we didn't get any new info about the Percy Jackson TV series from Disney Plus Day. It was announced like a year ago but we still don't know who the cast is or have seen any footage or anything like that. — CCTakato 🏳️‍🌈 (@CCTakato) November 13, 2021

Was there actually no Percy Jackson news for Disney+ day??? — Keirnan (@Keirnan_) November 13, 2021

IS DISNEY+ DAY DONE WOAH WHERES MY PERCY JACKSON NEWS pic.twitter.com/HCKEAKcXMo — cay (@koralinadean) November 12, 2021

if we don’t get percy jackson news thsi disney+ day i will riot — jack (taylor’s version)🧣 (@jackoween) November 12, 2021

Riordan has several of his literary properties in development across Hollywood, but given that he’s best known for creating the Percy Jackson mythology, that was always going to be the one at the forefront of the conversation. TV shows don’t come together in an instant, though, especially effects-heavy fantasies, but the slow crawl towards actually getting in front of cameras is starting to cause some real consternation among the fanbase.