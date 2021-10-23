The Muppets Director Helming Pilot Episode Of Percy Jackson Series

Every month or so, we seem to get a new update from author Rick Riordan about the status of Disney Plus’ in-development Percy Jackson series, without any real concrete information being provided.

In fact, since the last time we heard any news surrounding the episodic adaptation, the Mouse House have acquired Riordan’s Daughter of the Deep to bring to life as a live-action streaming movie, so he’s clearly throwing his lot in with the studio. Shooting on Percy Jackson is tentatively scheduled to begin next summer, but it looks as though a director for the pilot has already been found.

As per That Hashtag Show, a Percy Jackson casting call names James Bobin as being at the helm of the pilot, which is a pretty solid choice. He made his feature-length directorial debut on The Muppets, and has proven to be a dab hand at effects-heavy fantasy after going on to tackle Alice Through the Looking Glass and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Sure, neither of his previous two efforts were dripping in greatness, and his sequel to Tim Burton’s billion-dollar hit flopped fairly spectacularly, but they were fundamentally sound on a visual level. With behind the camera talent now falling into place, it’s only a matter of time before some more Percy Jackson updates make their way online.