Pete Davidson set to star as himself in new comedy series

Pete Davidson is reportedly set to play a fictionalized version of himself in an upcoming comedy series, titled Bupkis.

According to a report by Deadline, Davidson will lead the cast in the series which is being described as “a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.”

The series is being compared to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, but will likely boast a different tone. Davidson will be joined on the project by Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, who is said to be producing. Writers on the show are reported to be Dave Sirus, Judah Miller, and Davidson himself, though deals are yet to be finalized for the project.

Currently, it is being shopped to different streaming networks, with reported interest coming from Amazon Prime Video and Peacock. While the remainder of the show’s cast hasn’t yet been detailed, “A-List talent” is apparently being targeted.

Coming to fame as a stand-up comic on SNL, Davidson has lived quite the public life so far. Elements of his upbringing appeared in 2020’s The King of Staten Island, with his father’s death as a firefighter during the September 11 attacks becoming a key story arc within the film.

More recently, Davidson has been at the core of plenty of headlines with his strange collision course with Kanye West, after Davidson began dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

There seems to be plenty of inspiration to draw from when crafting this series so it remains to be seen what key moments are fictionalized should the show come to be.