Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage recently appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast to promote his latest flick – Joe Wright’s Cyrano – wherein he plays the main character, but he also shared an interesting take on House of the Dragon, the spinoff series currently in development at HBO.

Even though it’s only been two years since the final season of the most popular TV show in the world premiered, few people today bother recalling a time when they actively anticipated the next chapter in the engrossing story of HBO’s fantasy series. That’s mostly due to the fact that Game of Thrones ended the story on a controversial note, and that’s putting it mildly. So, after venting their rage for a while, most people “kind of forgot about” the show and went on with their lives, just like showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss did with any and all understanding of this fictional world and its characters in season eight.

The stars who also portrayed these characters for a good part of an entire decade also received the ugly end of that double-edged sword that is fan reception. Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) was one of them, though it seems that the actor is positively excited about the prospects of the upcoming spinoff series.

“I have an opinion. Make something – I think it is going to be a really good show,” He told Marc on his podcast. “The director and producer of it worked on our show, and I think it’s going to be really f––—-g good. But… they took a risk on our show, HBO did. They took a huge risk on our show. It was a slow start, but why don’t they do that again? This isn’t a risk. It’s a proven thing that works.”

House of the Dragon will mostly revolve around the rise of the Targaryen dynasty and their infamous civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, but given the fact that we’ve only seen one trailer for the series thus far, most fans will probably want to hold onto their skepticisms until HBO proves them wrong.