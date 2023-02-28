‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ star Alyssa Wapanatâhk hopes to redeem Tiger Lily

In the original 1953 Disney Peter Pan movie, there were some things that would not be acceptable in today’s culture. Namely, the movie’s uncomfortable and racist depiction of Natives, which were fine for the time (I guess?) but are not kosher these days. Especially since there was a song called “What Makes the Red Man Red.” Hard to defend that one. Now Disney has a chance to get it right.

The house of mouse released a trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy, an updated version of the story, and we got a sneak peek of how those issues will be dealt with, especially the character of Tiger Lily, originally a pretty blatant caricature of a Native person. Fortunately, looks like that won’t be the case this time around.

The role of Tiger Lily this time around went to Alyssa Wapanatâhk, who “hails from the Bigstone Cree Nation,” per a report citing Disney. Disney also said that while Tiger Lily uses the actress’ background as an influence, “Tiger Lily and the Neverland tribe are still intended to be the Indigenous people of Neverland, not an actual Cree community.”

In a recent interview, Wapanatâhk provided a little more insight into her portrayal, including how she feels about the past movie.

“My thoughts on Disney’s past is that I hope they leave it where it is. The past and I think they will. I watched all the Peter Pan films. There were some films that did not do us justice for sure. When I first read that script, I could see the change. Once I was actually working with production, I noticed it even more, and it got better and better. The first time they told me that there was a cultural consultant team. I thought I need to be part of that team you know, all hands on deck.”

Despite things being more open and accepting toward Indigenous actors, Wapanatâhk said she’s faced her fair share of hardships in the industry.

“Well, it’s crazy because I bet like people think that I’ve never experienced anything in terms of indigenous hardships because I’m 24. But I did. I have faced racism all my life, growing up and just for being who I was. That’s what we had to deal with. Coming from that as a kid and then suddenly finding myself in the film industry, and seeing that there’s all this change happening right at the beginning of my career?”

The turnaround “shocked” her, she said. “I’m seeing all these Native producers and Native directors, Native writers, and Native actors and they are all giving us their best work. It’s really good. It’s everything that we’ve always wanted.”

So how is Tiger Lily going to look in the new movie? Wapanatâhk said the character is “a complete badass.”

“She is bold. She’s brave. She’s beautiful. She’s a protector. She loves with all her heart, and I think in every single scene, she’s there just because she loves so much.”

Reactions online have been celebratory as well, for the most part. A lot of people are encouraged by the change, even if it was a long time coming.

I'm happy that Tiger Lily and her tribe are showing up in Peter and Wendy. Because fixing something can be a lot better than outright avoiding it like Disney's done since the early 2000s in Peter Pan media. If you're WB, you do MUCH worse & white wash the character. pic.twitter.com/cRJ2WNNILw — JennytheGeek (@JentheGeek) February 28, 2023

Quite pleased Disney seems to have taken steps to address what is hands-down one of the most racist characters in children's literature https://t.co/hm1lvHRjLX — Angie Manfredi (@misskubelik) February 28, 2023

Oooo Alyssa Wapanatâhk looking BEAUTIFUL as Tiger Lily!! I need to see all the stills and gifs please! https://t.co/yus9u8JUBg — Felicia is a wow✨ (@Deadlyaunty92) February 28, 2023

Some people think Disney has an ulterior motive. That motive is not hidden; it’s to make money. So….

Anybody else got a terrible vibe that they're using Tiger Lily in the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy to test the waters for a live action Pocahontas film?



Because if that happens, we riot. pic.twitter.com/1sKlgTbdGD — Ali Nahdee (@AliNahdee) February 28, 2023

Others are skeptical (with good reason), but there’s really a chance to do something good here.

David Lowery pointed out in an interview that he wanted to address the problematic protrayals in the original film and books. Alyssa Wapanatâhk is Indigenous, so that's definitely a plus! — ※Registered Disney Adult※ (@ThatNerdTim) February 28, 2023

Here’s the film’s synopsis, per Disney, and more of the actors involved.

“’Peter Pan & Wendy’ introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show). Peter Pan and Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan. The producer is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.”

Peter Pan & Wendy starts streaming on April 28.