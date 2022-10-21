Phase Four king Benedict Wong was just as wholesome on set of ‘She-Hulk’ as you would expect

Benedict Wong is a delight on and off-screen, according to one sweet story from She-Hulk on-set double Malia Arrayah.

Arrayah was the on-set reference for She-Hulk‘s CGI design and got to spend some time with Wong during the filming of their shared scenes. The actress and stunt performer told Screen Rant one of her favorite scenes to shoot was the one where the two characters were trying to fight off demons together in episode four.

“I’ve only seen him on television and in movies. When I met him, I was like, ‘This is insane. This is nuts. This is so cool.’ I got to stand there while he was talking to She-Hulk. I was She-Hulk.”

Despite being completely starstruck, Wong was still incredibly kind and professional to Arrayah, who described the moment as unbelievable. “He was like, ‘Can she come here and I talk to her?’ I was just standing there, and he was running through his lines,” she said.

“I thought, ‘This man is so amazing. He’s saying his lines to She-Hulk but looking right at me. This is so cool. I can’t even believe I’m here.’ That was a definite highlight for me.”

To top things off, the man who has been labeled the legitimate king of Marvel Phase Four, appearing in a total of six movies and one series, turned to Arrayah and said, “Welcome to the MCU.” If there is one person you would want ushering you into the MCU, it would be Wong.

It’s unclear whether the character of She-Hulk will be returning to the MCU any time soon, seeing as the show has yet to be renewed for a season two. Even still, we hope the future will bring Arrayah and Wong together once more.

Season one of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is available to stream now on Disney Plus.