Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces new Amazon series

Per an exclusive Deadline report, Amazon Studios announced that they’ve greenlit a new series from British comedy phenom Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge’s last series with Amazon was the breakout hit Fleabag, which brought home six Emmys in its second and final season, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series and three for Waller-Bridge herself. Fleabag was based on a one-woman show that the comedian/writer first premiered at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Neither Amazon nor Waller-Bridge has announced a title for the series, but it comes at the tail end of a three-year multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service. It’s been a busy time for the show creator, with her BBC action series Killing Eve entering its fourth and final season, and No Time to Die, the James Bond film she cowrote debuting to mixed reviews and big COVID-era box office (pulling in $774 million worldwide during the famed global pandemic). On top of all that, she executive-produced and starred in HBO’s Run and will costar opposite Harrison Ford in the fifth, untitled Indiana Jones film.

So far there have been very few details around the series, although production is expected to begin at the end of the year. This will be her third attempt at a series with Amazon, after amicably exiting the studio’s upcoming Donald Glover Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot due to creative differences.

If Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Amazon Studios are keeping mum, fans are not, with social media reaction best summed up in this Tweet: