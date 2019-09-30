New Pokémon Anime Series Will Feature Two Protagonists

The Pokémon Company has been doing its darnedest to ensure that Trainers of all tastes are accommodated for this year. Whether it be video games, trading card games, films or TV, pretty much every sector of the entertainment industry has been infiltrated by the Gotta Catch ‘Em All craze and fans are loving every second of it. The debut of Detective Pikachu earlier this year was just the start of a packed release schedule due to hit its peak in November with two long-awaited launches.

First up are Pokémon Sword and Shield. The Switch-exclusive pair will be the first in developer Game Freak’s storied series to debut on a home console and are looking increasingly likely to be the best yet. Second, of course, is the brand new anime series due to kick off in the same month and sees the return of star Ash Ketchum for an adventure like no other. Straight off the back of his Alolan League win last month, the eternally-young Trainer is said to be undertaking a world-spanning tour in his quest to become a Pokémon Master.

This time, however, he’ll be sharing the role of protagonist with another. Say hello to Gou via the gallery below:

As per The Pokémon Company’s first official trailer for the series’ return to Japanese TV next month, Gou, like Ash, is said to have his sights set on achieving a longtime goal alongside partner Pokémon Scorbunny. Unlike his co-star, however, Gou has no interest in being regarded as the best Trainer there ever was. No, this newcomer is a collector through and through and wants nothing more than to capture every last ‘Mon known to man, top of the list being mythical Pokémon Mew. Ambitious dreams, then, but it remains to be seen just how Gou’s path will line-up with Ash’s in the show.

The trailer stops short of detailing whether the two stars will join forces or whether both narratives will play out separately with each sharing screen time. Whatever the outcome though, we’ll be eagerly counting down the days until the big day. In the meantime, feel free to let us know in the comments below what you think of today’s development.