50% Of Disney Plus Users Would End Their Subscription If The Mandalorian Was Cancelled

It’s hard to overstate how important The Mandalorian has been for Disney. It was the crown jewel in the Disney Plus launch line-up, with fans and audiences quickly recognizing that it was top-tier television. But it should also be remembered that as the first season aired Disney’s stewardship of Star Wars was on shaky ground.

The studio was still smarting from the controversies surrounding The Last Jedi, had embarrassed themselves with the high-profile flop of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and we were discovering to our horror that the much-hyped The Rise of Skywalker was terrible. But The Mandalorian smoothed all that over and proved that Disney can bring the goods (when studio execs aren’t interfering).

So just how popular is it? Well, a poll by Looper asked subscribers which shows Disney Plus would cause them to get rid of their accounts. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and High School Musical: The Series were mentioned by many but the clear leader by some way is Pedro Pascal’s bounty huntin’ adventures, with a massive 49.53% of respondents claiming they’d leave the service if it were canceled.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s obviously good news for Lucasfilm and Disney, though they’re clearly aware that they need to diversify so all their eggs aren’t in one basket. As such we’ll see The Book of Boba Fett later this year, continuing Fett and Fennec Shand’s stories after The Mandalorian‘s second season finale.

Also coming soon is Ahsoka Tano, building upon Rosario Dawson’s head-turning appearance in the episode “The Jedi”. We were going to get Rangers of the New Republic, conceived as a vehicle for Gina Carano’s Cara Dune but it’s no longer in active development because… well, you know.

Though further big-screen adventures in a galaxy far, far away are on the way, The Mandalorian will be the flagship Star Wars project for some time yet. Let’s hope we get confirmation of when the third season will air soon.