Rangers Of The New Republic Was Likely Shelved Due To Gina Carano Firing

Disney Plus subscribers have one less Star Wars show to look forward to after development on Rangers of the New Republic was halted. Lucasfilm didn’t even make a public announcement, with the reveal being buried in an article concerning Dave Filoni’s promotion to Executive Creative Director instead.

The reason why the studio didn’t draw any attention to Rangers of the New Republic getting put on ice is probably the exact same one as why they’ve stopped moving forward on the project, namely Gina Carano. The former Cara Dune was a lightning rod for controversy on social media, culminating in the Mouse House severing all ties with the actress and ex-MMA fighter after she crossed a line in the eyes of the top brass.

In the immediate aftermath, the internet was feeling equal parts celebratory and vindictive, but most of the furor has long since died down, although Disney probably didn’t want to ignite it by confirming the series that Carano was widely expected to headline was being removed from the schedule. That being said, it might yet be resurrected in the future if the concept can be tweaked.

Rangers of the New Republic was part of Jon Favreau and Filoni’s planned interconnected universe built out from The Mandalorian, so season 3 of Din Djarin’s adventures and Ahsoka may need to undergo some narrative changes given that the aforementioned trio, along with The Book of Boba Fett, were planned to tie together in a major event-sized crossover finale.

In any case, one show might have been taken off the board, but there’s still plenty of Star Wars content coming down the pipeline, even with Rangers of the New Republic on the back burner indefinitely.