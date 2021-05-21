Rangers Of The New Republic No Longer In Active Development

Last year’s Disney Investor Day was a game-changer for the Mouse House’s streaming service, with the company setting out its stall to capitalize on its biggest and most popular brands. An avalanche of episodic and feature film content was announced for Disney Plus that involved all of the studio’s most prominent properties including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation, live-action remakes and much more.

In fact, between the MCU and a galaxy far, far away alone, close to 20 TV shows were confirmed to be on the way to Disney Plus, but it appears as though one of the Star Wars projects has fallen by the wayside. In a new article covering Dave Filoni’s promotion to Lucasfilm’s Executive Creative Director, which gives him more influence over the franchise than ever, it’s mentioned that Rangers of the New Republic is not in active development anymore.

Of course, that’s hardly a surprise when the series was initially earmarked as a starring vehicle for Gina Carano’s Cara Dune given that she’s literally a ranger of the new Republic, and the entire concept looks to have been placed on the back burner following her dismissal. We’d heard rumors that another female character was simply going to be swapped in, but that doesn’t appear to be the case, with Lucasfilm now halting development altogether.

There’s every chance that Rangers of the New Republic could regain momentum in the future, especially when it’s part of the interconnected Mandalorian universe that will also feature The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, with Kathleen Kennedy already promising an event-sized finale for the shared narrative, but for now, it’s on hold until the story presumably gets rejigged and rewritten.