Star Wars Shows Reportedly Adapting Heir To The Empire For Big Crossover Event

Jon Favreau knows a thing or two about launching a shared mythology having laid the foundations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after directing Iron Man, and while the sequel suffered from focusing too heavily on things to come at the expense of the story being told, you’d hope that he’s learned his lesson seeing as Lucasfilm are looking to replicate the formula with their Disney Plus roster of Star Wars shows.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian set the stage for three spinoffs without impacting the central plot, and fans now have The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic to look forward to. There might be close to a dozen Star Wars shows in the works for Disney Plus, but those four in particular will occupy their own corner of the universe and presumably cross-pollinate in a number of ways outside of the main characters.

Here's How Robert Downey Jr. Could Look As Thrawn In The Mandalorian 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, a new report claims that Ahsoka Tano name-dropping Grand Admiral Thrawn wasn’t just a tease of the villain being the antagonist of her solo series, but a hint towards an epic MCU-style crossover that’ll adapt Heir to the Empire and involve Mando, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Cara Dune, Greef Karga and perhaps even some Original Trilogy favorites.

The aforementioned 1991 novel was Thrawn’s grand introduction into the Star Wars mythos, and told the story of the New Republic trying to rebuild after defeating the Empire, while the nefarious Mitth’raw’nuruodo attempts to stop them in their tracks. A straightforward adaptation feels unlikely given the pieces The Mandalorian has already placed on the board, but the broad strokes of the story would certainly fit nicely into the world established by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and after the three spinoffs have aired, we could be set for a huge crossover miniseries in the vein of The Avengers.