Thrawn Is Reportedly Next In Line To Get The Live-Action Treatment

As any fan will tell you, Star Wars is so much more than just the movies, with all the novels, comics, games and TV shows creating countless great characters that general audiences might not know about. So, it’s no surprise that Lucasfilm’s live-action series will be pulling from these other forms of media for inspiration going forward. Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) have already been confirmed to appear in The Mandalorian season 2, for instance. But there are plenty more where they came from.

Not necessarily in The Mandalorian, mind you, but in any of the further live-action shows the studio has planned for Disney Plus, whether we know about them or not. And here’s another character we can apparently add to the list of those due to get the live-action treatment: Grand Admiral Thrawn himself. The villain – as created by Timothy Zahn for the old EU novels – previously debuted in the new canon in Star Wars Rebels, but insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting on his Patreon that the big blue bad guy is getting his next big break in live-action.

That’s about all we can say for now, as Richtman doesn’t specify any additional details about where Thrawn fits into Lucasfilm’s unfolding plans. Richtman’s info follows on from a rumor that The Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton shared earlier this month though, claiming much the same thing. Sutton also specified that Thrawn would be coming to live-action at some point in the next two years, but was unable to pinpoint where.

We Got This Covered, however, may be able to provide the answer. Before either of these stories arrived, we reported last month that Thrawn was due a live-action debut, with our sources telling us that he’ll be appearing in the Cassian Andor TV series. That’s due within the next two years, which gels with Sutton’s claim, and at this point, it seems possible that Diego Luna’s Rebel spy will find himself coming up against the evil Imperial officer.