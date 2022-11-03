Polyglot horror enthusiasts sing the praises of a forgotten Netflix gem

The different cultural interpretations and swings at horror are what make it such a diverse and interesting one to consume. From Spanish-found footage zombie films to films about floating Indonesian lungs, the genre welcomes all.

Netflix has often tried to capitalize on the international love for the genre, and one of their forgotten horror series is back in conversation despite having several years out of the picture. Harrowing French horror series Marianne tormented streaming audiences back in 2019 and a whole pandemic later is getting revisited.

In very Stephen King-esque fashion, Marianne follows a talented author who suddenly realizes her most twisted fictional horror characters are coming to life before her very eyes. The eight-episode-long series features very minimalist horror, or what the kids these days seem to call “elevated horror”. Without loud jump scares or anything too obvious, your brain will work overtime waiting for scares.

Perhaps unfairly canceled after just one season, fans still don’t know why the streaming giant axed it after such positive reception. It feels like the opposite of what led to success for Netflix a few years later when they began picking up and greenlighting Korean dramas to great success.

Marianne’s sole season told a solid story that was able to finish, and not everything needs to be continued forever like the Friday the 13th series or The Simpsons.

Marianne is currently available to stream on Netflix, with the series scoring an impressive 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score for its single season.