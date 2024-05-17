‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ release window, host, application, and more

Jeopardy! fans rejoice — a new spin-off of the beloved American game show is coming out. And here’s everything we know about the newest battle between brainiacs, Pop Culture Jeopardy!.

Amazon Prime Video is bringing the newest iteration to its platform, Entertainment Weekly reported. Pop Culture Jeopardy! will mark the first time Jeopardy! becomes available on a streaming service.

A release window hasn’t been shared. According to the outlet, casting instructions will become available soon.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! will shake up Jeopardy’s format a bit. Specifically, players will compete in teams of three instead of solo. As given away in the name of Amazon’s rendition of Jeopardy!, the contestants must flex their knowledge on pop culture, ranging from music to movies, and lifestyle to sports.

Not much else about Pop Culture Jeopardy!’s format has been shared. In the original game show, the contestant who defeats the others on a given night becomes the reigning champion, and they’re invited back to play in the next episode.

I assume it’ll feature Jeopardy!’s patented formula of answering questions like “What is” and “Who is,” as well as elements including wagering and bonuses like the “Daily Double.”

So, who is hosting Pop Culture Jeopardy!? As fans worldwide know, Jeopardy!’s longtime frontman Alex Trebek sadly passed away in 2020. Trebek’s role was picked up by Big Bang Theories’ Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy’s most-winningest contestant ever, Ken Jennings. Bialik and Jennings were nominated for Primetime Emmys last year while alternating hosting duties from 2021 through 2023. At the end of 2023, Jennings was announced as the game show’s sole permanent host, while Mayim revealed she was no longer part of the show.

Well, a host hasn’t been announced for Pop Culture Jeopardy!, and, at the time of this article’s publication, Jennings remains silent about potentially taking on the task. However, Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies has signed on for Amazon Prime Video’s newest work. Sony Pictures Television is also behind Pop Culture Jeopardy!, and its president of game shows, Suzanne Prete, shared her excitement for the spin-off.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series,” Prete said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. She declared it a “fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind,” while calling it a “must-watch” for fans old and new.

So, information about Pop Culture Jeopardy! is sparse. But, we know it’s coming to Amazon Prime Video soon, and that’s something for veteran Jeopardy! watchers to get excited about.

