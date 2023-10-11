Do we know if Ken Jennings is now the permanent host of ‘Jeopardy!’?

If anyone is suitable to step into the shoes of Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings certainly seems like the ideal candidate. To this day, Jennings holds the title of longest run on Jeopardy! with an incredible 74 consecutive wins under his belt. In total, Jennings won $4,522,700 across his record-breaking streak, as well as additional cash prizes on subsequent Jeopardy! specials. Not only does Jennings hold the record for most successful Jeopardy! contestant, he also has bragging rights over earning the highest winnings of any game show contestant in U.S. television history.

TV legend Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! from its first revival season in 1984, until his final episodes aired in 2021, making Trebek one of the longest-running TV hosts ever. After Alex Trebek sadly passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer in late 2020, the show decided to go on and continue Trebek’s legacy by proceeding with what is arguably TV’s most beloved quiz show.

Initially, the role of host was taken over by Mike Richards, in a position meant to be permanent. However, after a slew of sexist and racist comments by the TV personality were uncovered, Richards stepped down from the role. Since then, Ken Jennings and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik have taken turns as host of the show.

More recently, Bialik stepped away from hosting duties in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which lasted from May 2nd to September 27th, 2023. Since then, Bialik has not announced any formal plans to return to the show, leaving Jennings as the last host standing until at least 2024, according to reports.

Is Ken Jennings the permanent host of ‘Jeopardy!’?

Ken Jennings hosted Jeopardy! on a rotational basis with co-host Mayim Bialik, so it is somewhat likely that Jennings may be joined by a new co-host in the near future. However, having taken over several of Bialik’s old jobs, such as host of Celebrity Jeopardy!, Jennings may feel that he has earned the right to go solo and present the show on his own.

In addition, Jennings has been labeled a “scab” for continuing his hosting duties during the strikes, something Jennings has claimed is consistent with the actions of Alex Trebek during the 2007-08 writers’ strike. With such criticism aimed at Jennings, as well as Drew Barrymore and her attempt to continue her talk show during the strike, recruiting a new co-host may be a difficult task.

Ahead of the show’s 39th season and its interruption, Jennings and Bialik were named as permanent hosts of Jeopardy! in 2022, with no plans to add more hosts to the rotation, as well as the pair being given a bump-up from their benefits as temporary hosts. With that in mind, especially with the WGA strike over for now, it seems unlikely that Jennings will exit the series as a permanent host. The question remains, however, if he will be joined by Bialik or another co-host.