Popular Comedian Teases Role In MCU Series She-Hulk

Other than a few members of the cast and a promise from Kevin Feige that it’ll be a half-hour legal comedy, we know almost nothing about Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series She-Hulk.

That’s expected to change in a few short weeks when Disney Plus Day arrives, with the platform set to celebrate its two-year anniversary by dropping all sorts of bombs surrounding a slew of in-development titles. So far, plot details and the identity of most characters are being kept under wraps, but one well-known comedian may have given away his involvement.

Nathan Hurd recently took to Instagram and posted an image of himself bathed in green light, with a very on-brand caption, which you can see below.

While that’s fairly innocuous in itself, Murphy’s Multiverse has uncovered that A.J. Gagliardi is listed on She-Hulk‘s IMDb page as a stunt double for none other than Nathan Hurd. He’s already familiar with the world of episodic Marvel adaptations have appeared in Legion as The Monk, so he’d be a solid fit for a show that’s being touted as the most heavily comedic Disney Plus exclusive yet.

Tatiana Maslany leads She-Hulk as Jennifer Walters, with MCU veterans Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth being joined by newcomers Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry in undisclosed roles, along with Jameela Jamil as villain Titania.