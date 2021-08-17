She-Hulk Star Says She’s Thrilled To Be Part Of The MCU

Renée Elise Goldsberry will be instantly recognizable to a lot of people thanks in no part to her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. But the 50 year-old isn’t quite a household name just yet, despite a film, television, and stage career that dates back almost a quarter of a century. However, that could be about to change now that the actress has landed a plum role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series She-Hulk.

Production has wrapped on the latest gamma-irradiated superhero’s live-action debut, but any plot specifics and even a lot of the casting information is being kept under wraps. We know that Tatiana Maslany will headline the show as Jennifer Walters with support from Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, while The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil is set as villain Titania. Tim Roth returns to the MCU for the first time since The Incredible Hulk as Emil Blonsky.

Rodenberry’s character is being kept under wraps for now, as are the roles being played by Ginger Gonzaga, Anais Almonte, and Josh Segarra, but there’s a high chance that they’ll be names familiar to comic book readers. While The Good Wife star wouldn’t be drawn on specifics for fear of Marvel Studio’s tight-lipped policy on leaks and teases, she did outline her excitement at getting to be a part of something that makes her family proud.

“My kids and I are huge Marvel fans. I can’t really talk about my own involvement with Marvel, but I can tell you that we definitely got through the pandemic bingeing Marvel movies and Marvel television shows. There are times when my career makes me cool to my kids, which is shocking as a middle-aged woman that anything I’d be doing in my life would be cool to my kids as they get older. To be a part of a world like the Marvel Universe, that would be really fantastic, because they’re huge fans of it. Your kids can’t watch everything that you do, but every once in a while you get to be a part of something that makes them proud.”

We haven’t seen so much as on official image from She-Hulk yet, never mind a sliver of footage. But Disney Plus Day is coming up in November and the streaming service will be pulling out all the stops to continue drawing in more and more subscribers, so there’s every chance we could be seeing a trailer during the event.