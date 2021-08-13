Disney To Reveal Slew Of New Streaming Titles On Disney Plus Day

This fall will mark the second anniversary of Disney Plus, and the company is set to celebrate the milestone with Disney Plus Day. The holiday is an “unprecedented company-wide cross-promotional campaign” that will see the House of Mouse reveal a slew of new original content due to debut on the platform.

Disney Plus Day will take place on Nov. 12, two years to the day since Disney Plus first launched.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Disney Plus Day during the company’s third-quarter financial results conference call on Thursday. Chapek confirmed that the streaming service has now passed 116 million subscribers around the world, thanks to the many smash-hit original titles Disney has served up over the past couple of years, from The Mandalorian to Marvel’s WandaVision and Loki.

Chapek promised that “the power of the synergy will be on full display” on the 12th, explaining:

“The direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority,” Chapek said during the earnings call. “Among the unique advantages in promoting our service, our powerhouse brands, and the best array of direct-to-consumer touchpoints that we have across our businesses from the media networks to the theme parks to the consumer products. The synergy enables us to raise consumer awareness and engage with the screening services.”

Describing Disney Plus Day as offering “a balanced approach between global and local product,” Chapek told investors:

“We’re going to have a real exciting lineup, as you might guess, as we approach those consumers that have not yet signed up for Disney+ with a really attractive group of titles to be announced… It gives us an opportunity to provide a focal point for consumers that have not yet tripped over to Disney+.”

Two of the biggest originals still to come to Disney Plus this year are Marvel’s Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, and The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, featuring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. With these titles premiering in late November and December, respectively, it seems a safe bet that Disney Plus Day will offer a preview of both shows.

We may also get sneak peeks at 2022 series like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, or Moon Knight.

As for the surprise announcements that could be made on the day, we can only speculate at this point. But there will likely be some further Marvel and Star Wars titles among them. And probably some old beloved IPs relaunched in unexpected ways. All in all, Disney fans should prepare to have their minds blown come the very first Disney Plus Day this November.