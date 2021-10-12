Popular Netflix Series Bringing The Nostalgia With Halloween Flavor

Are you a fan of nostalgia, the Halloween season, and documentaries? Well, we have the perfect cross-section of those interests for you: Netflix‘s third season of its series The Movies That Made Us, which arrived on the streaming platform today.

While there are some non-horror films that will be explored in season three, such as Robocop and Coming to America, the vast majority are horror-related or horror-adjacent. The show will explore the likes of Friday the 13th, Halloween, Aliens, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, among others.

In addition, a couple of Christmas-themed movies will also make an appearance in the upcoming season, such as Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas — the latter of which also counts as a Halloween film.

Prior to its most recent season, The Movies That Made Us has explored films such as Jurassic Park and Back to the Future, and tons of other flicks that flooded most millennials’ VHS collections as kids.

The show is a bit of a spin from the series that premiered in 2017, The Toys That Made Us, which featured the likes of 12 different toy lines, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Star Wars, Barbie, He-Man, Lego, Hello Kitty, Transformers, Star Trek, My Little Pony, and Professional Wrestling.

The Made Us documentary series includes only the toy and movie varieties of the show, so it remains to be seen if Netflix will order more spinoffs (comics, anyone?).

Some of the other films covered in previous seasons of Netflix‘s The Movies That Made Us include Forrest Gump, Dirty Dancing, Ghostbusters, Home Alone, Die Hard, and Pretty Woman.