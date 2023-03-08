Powerful new MCU series that just dropped on Disney Plus is earning the acclaim ‘Ant-Man 3’ failed to achieve

In the wake of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failing to launch Phase Five in a favorable way (to put it mildly), the Marvel fandom has been a bit of a cesspit of cynicism over the past few weeks, so it’s a relief that the latest production from Marvel Studios is going down well online and injecting some much needed positivity back into the MCU‘s veins.

Yes, to mark International Women’s Day, Disney Plus just debuted a new four-part docuseries MPower that celebrates some of the female heroes of the MCU. The stylishly made documentaries, which highlight the women of Wakanda, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, and Gamora, are being overwhelmingly praised on social media by those who’ve already caught them, which makes a pleasing change of pace.

#MPower is out on @DisneyPlus!

Such an amazing series for Women's history month!

Not to mention the lovely Women on the front of the #Marvel section. 10/10 day 🥰 pic.twitter.com/elYOaFx9lK — Sycthediem (@sycthediem) March 8, 2023

MPower features interview with many of the MCU’s biggest stars, including Carol Danvers herself Brie Larson who had some powerful words to say about the symbolism of Captain Marvel’s insignia.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay, and happy 4 year to the anniversary of the Captain Marvel movie! In a new interview for Marvel's #MPower, Brie Larson talks about what the symbolism of the Hala star means to her. pic.twitter.com/THoQIjAOX9 — maleficent ✰ (@houseofphoton) March 8, 2023

WandaVision fans are being well-fed, too, thanks to Elizabeth Olsen opening up about her comedy stylings as Scarlet Witch.

"I finally got to be funny" 😂❤️



i loved it!!! have you already watched?

👀🎬M POWER pic.twitter.com/jWt9c90mgg — ִֶָ (@rth0isxx) March 8, 2023

Make sure to check out the Wakandan-themed first episode if you’re a Black Panther diehard.

Listening to @DanaiGurira talking on #MPower is really interesting about her culture and her name! This show is very interesting. — Billie x || 🖤 (@CoalHillWitch_) March 8, 2023

The series’ animated sequences are likewise winning everyone over.

Although, obviously, this is the Marvel fandom we’re talking about so 100 percent of the populace are never going to be appeased at any one time. In this case, some are spitting that MPower snubs Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

JUSTICE FOR THE OG AVENGER. JUSTICE FOR BLACK WIDOW. THE FIRST FEMALE SUPERHERO IN MCU #mpower pic.twitter.com/SBaIK8nNZx — vic ⎊⧗ᱬ✵४ tlou & mandalorian era (@frostironat) March 8, 2023

All four episodes of MPower can be streamed on Disney Plus, as of March 8.