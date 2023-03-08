Powerful new MCU series that just dropped on Disney Plus is earning the acclaim ‘Ant-Man 3’ failed to achieve
In the wake of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failing to launch Phase Five in a favorable way (to put it mildly), the Marvel fandom has been a bit of a cesspit of cynicism over the past few weeks, so it’s a relief that the latest production from Marvel Studios is going down well online and injecting some much needed positivity back into the MCU‘s veins.
Yes, to mark International Women’s Day, Disney Plus just debuted a new four-part docuseries MPower that celebrates some of the female heroes of the MCU. The stylishly made documentaries, which highlight the women of Wakanda, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, and Gamora, are being overwhelmingly praised on social media by those who’ve already caught them, which makes a pleasing change of pace.
MPower features interview with many of the MCU’s biggest stars, including Carol Danvers herself Brie Larson who had some powerful words to say about the symbolism of Captain Marvel’s insignia.
WandaVision fans are being well-fed, too, thanks to Elizabeth Olsen opening up about her comedy stylings as Scarlet Witch.
Make sure to check out the Wakandan-themed first episode if you’re a Black Panther diehard.
The series’ animated sequences are likewise winning everyone over.
Although, obviously, this is the Marvel fandom we’re talking about so 100 percent of the populace are never going to be appeased at any one time. In this case, some are spitting that MPower snubs Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.
All four episodes of MPower can be streamed on Disney Plus, as of March 8.