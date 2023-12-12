‘Powerpuff Girls’ Dunks 2023 release date confirmed

I join many Millennials in being a bit exhausted with the current emphasis on nostalgia, but there are exceptions.

I’m not looking to spend my hard-earned money on every fresh remake that hits screens, but occasionally our consumerist overlords actually put out a product worth buying. And, in my opinion, the incoming Nike collaboration with Powerpuff Girls is easily among them. The colorful sneakers aren’t aggressive in their representation of the treasured 1998 series, but they rep their targeted trio of crimefighters perfectly. The mouthful of a sneaker set is called The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low collection, and it’s set to arrive in stores soon.

When do the Powerpuff Girls Nike’s go on sale?

Nike’s charming, vibrant collaboration with Powerpuff Girls is among the company’s best. Each set of shoes reps the same colors that have long been synonymous with Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom, adorned with themed laces and a matching Nike logo. They also feature a shout-out to the characters’ notoriously wide eyes on the back, along with a playful, comic-esque interior. Each style boasts varied availability and rarity, which — for those looking to collect the whole set — will massively impact how fast they go.

Each set of sneakers are set to arrive in skate shops on Dec. 14, before officially launching online (at Nike’s SNKRS) on Dec. 15. Availability is all but guaranteed to vanish quick — just look at how cute they are! — so anyone with an eye on Nike’s latest collab will want to secure a set (or three) fast.