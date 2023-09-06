‘Pretty much all the haters are out, looking for a reason to hate you for it’: Even Netflix knows the knives were out for its latest blockbuster gamble

Netflix has nobody to blame but itself after One Piece was viewed with skepticism in certain quarters, with the streaming service’s latest blockbuster series ticking several boxes that understandably created cause for concern.

Not only had the live-action Death Note adaptation taken a pounding from both critics and fans of the source material, but Cowboy Bebop was axed 20 days after premiering to cement it as one of the company’s biggest-ever misfires, so it’s only fair that subscribers had their doubts over the latest anime adaptation.

Photo via Netflix

In addition, Netflix’s elephant graveyard is littered with one-season fantasy shows that ended up being booted off the airwaves just as soon as they’d debuted, so it’s with a major sigh of relief existing fans and new converts alike discovered that One Piece had racked up 140 million hours in its first week to nigh-on guarantee at least a second season.

Co-CEO Greg Peters knew the knives were out, after he revealed to Deadline that he was completely aware there were plenty out there who doubted that Netflix had the ability to knock its latest in-house exclusive out of the park.

“This is a very high bar to meet, to basically take a storied manga and deliver it in English-language, live action. Pretty much all the haters are out, looking for a reason to hate you for it. To be able to deliver it and have it be massively popular and a success around the world is amazing to see.”

Job done, then, but now the focus turns to the confirmation of a One Piece season 2, and whether it can maintain the high bar that’s just been set.