‘Prison Break’ sequel series plot, cast, release date, and more

Good news for fans of the long-running crime series Prison Break – the cult TV show has had a revival series confirmed. According to Variety, a new series set in the same universe has been picked up for development.

This time, Hulu is set to take over from Fox as the network that will produce and release the series. Elgin James, co-creator of the crime dramas Mayans M.C. (a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy) and The Outlaws, has been announced as the showrunner for the revival. James will also co-produce the series alongside Paul Scheuring, the creator of the original Prison Break series.

Prison Break sequel series cast

Although not entirely specific at this stage of production, the new Prison Break series does not have any pre-established characters so far. According to Variety, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, who portrayed Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield, respectively, are not expected to reprise their roles in the new show.

This, however, does not mean that there will be no characters from the original Prison Break in the series, and that Purcell and Miller will never appear. For example, the show Better Call Saul (2015-2022), centered around Breaking Bad supporting character Saul Goodman, had a cast made up of mostly original characters. However, most main characters from Breaking Bad, such as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, made cameos in the acclaimed spin-off, in at least one episode of the show.

Casting for new characters will likely commence when the strikes by SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) have ended, when casting procedures return to normal.

Prison Break sequel series plot

Given that characters from the new Prison Break series have not been confirmed yet, little detail about the plot has been published so far. Once casting is completed, this will change in the lead-up to the promotion of the new show.

With the new series set in the same universe, it is likely that the original setting of Fox River State Penitentiary, as well as the criminal organization “The Company” that shaped the criminal justice system, will play some kind of role in the central plot.

Accounting for the current disruption to TV production due to the strike, the new Prison Break series will probably not reach screens until late 2024 at the earliest. In all likelihood, a 2025 release date is the most realistic, especially when accounting for the months of production it takes to produce, film, and edit an entire season of a TV show.