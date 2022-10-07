Problematic love is in the air as ‘Harley Quinn’ gets a Valentine’s Day special

Put on your best fighting gear and gather some sweethearts, seems like Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special is coming to HBO Max. From BFFs to GFFs, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will be celebrating their cute and very chaotic relationship in February 2023, and fans can already celebrate in anticipation of the new installment of the adult animated series with the official title “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.”.

Everyone’s favorite criminal power couple on TV officiated their relationship when they switched from the battlefield to the sheets in the second season, earning two more seasons since then. The show recently concluded its third season, surviving the HBO bloodbath with a commission for a fourth season on the rise. It was one of the only DC projects to have seen the light at the end of the tunnel, whereas HBO’s Batgirl and BATMAN: Caped Crusader weren’t nearly as lucky.

The quirky and unique animated adult series starring Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn and Lake Bell as Poison Ivy debuted in 2019, with immediate success from the get-go. Following the footsteps of Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey (2020), the show received all the momentum left by Margot Robbie’s inciting portrayal of the troubled former psychiatrist. As news has it, the Valentine’s Day special will be produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, with Jennifer Coyle, Cuoco, and Sam Register also on the list of executive producers.

The official logline goes as follows, “The special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.”.

The release date for Harley Quinn’s fourth season hasn’t yet been released, but if you want to catch up with the best villain couple, the first, second, and third seasons are available for streaming at HBO Max.