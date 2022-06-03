The Boys fans have been treated to an early surprise, the first three episodes of season three are now live on Amazon Prime Video.

Originally scheduled to launch on June 3, these new episodes have arrived on the streaming service hours early giving fans a chance to binge through them before the day is done.

Unlike the first two season of the show which its complete run at once, season three will see the show adopt a weekly release schedule much like season two, after today’s three-episode drop.

Earlier today the embargo lifted for critics to share their thoughts on the new season. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive with many claiming that it delivers in giving fans exactly what they want from the show and more.

The Boys first aired in 2019 and quickly has grown a fanbase for its over-the-top superhero action. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis, The Boys may be the most unique superhero series currently on the air.

In the lead-up to its premiere, we’ve seen multiple trailers for the upcoming season each of them showing more of the signature The Boys carnage and a ton of violence.

If you haven’t yet caught up on the series both of the first two seasons are available to stream in their entirety on Prime Video along with the first three eps of season three. Fans can expect new episodes to land every Friday going forward until the season reaches its end.