‘Pulp Fiction’ meets ‘Ghostbusters’ TV series ‘Paranormal Hitmen’ in the works

Sometimes, the easiest way to sell a project to the masses is to give them a high concept premise that instantly piques curiosity and attention, with the promise of in-development TV series Paranormal Hitmen fulfilling that remit and then some.

Not only is the title eye-catching on its own, doing a solid job of instantly letting us know what we’re in for, the comic book adaptation has additionally been billed as “Ghostbusters meets Pulp Fiction“, which sounds all kinds of awesome on paper.

As per Deadline, eOne has acquired the rights to the property and plunged an episodic take on the source material into development. The comics follow titular mob killers Gene Rizzo and Devon Grace, who find themselves accidentally recruited by a secret government agency tasked to deal with paranormal and supernatural threats.

Given their criminal history, the pair try to seize control of the paranormal while simultaneously attempting to thwart dual-pronged threats from both the living and the dead. If the core concept is handled correctly, then Paranormal Hitmen has all the potential in the world to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Of course, if it goes badly then you end up with something along the lines of notorious critical and commercial dud R.I.P.D., another comic book blockbuster that sold itself as “Ghostbusters meets Men in Black“, only to flop spectacularly at the box office and get torn apart by critics.

We’ll give Paranormal Hitmen the benefit of the doubt for now, though, if only because it sounds much harder to mess it up than get it right.