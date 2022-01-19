Puma’s LaMelo Ball x Rick & Morty collab will give you the colorblind look

NBA and Rick & Morty fans have united in pursuit of a common goal: obtaining Puma’s latest sneakers. LaMelo Ball, an American professional basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets, has collaborated with the raunchy animated sitcom, Rick & Morty, to deliver some psychedelic basketball shoes.

Aptly named the “Rick And Morty x PUMA MB.01”, the oddly-colored footwear is the product of a team-up between Puma and AdultSwim’s cult-hit TV series, created by masterminds Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The collaboration focuses on LaMelo Ball’s signature shoes, PUMA MB.01. Check out Nice Kicks‘ announcement tweet below:

LaMelo Ball is getting schwifty with a new PUMA MB.01 @RickandMorty collab! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zeqZQmhNTm — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 18, 2022 @nicekicks on Twitter

The sneakers feature the mismatched colors of slime green and candy red, aiming to represent Rick and Morty respectively. An interesting pattern, which potentially symbolizes a DNA helix, covers the footwear, and the faces of Rick and Morty are featured on the tongues of their corresponding shoe.

Replacing Rick and Morty’s eyes, portals are featured on the tongue in reference to a popular element from the show. In addition, the design is suited for gameplay action with Nitro foam featured in the midsole for impact protection and comfort on the court and a semi-translucent midsole that finishes off the vibrant sneakers.

The Rick and Morty x PUMA MB.01 is expected to release on February 18th via PUMA.com and select retailers for $135.