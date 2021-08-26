Seasons 6 & 7 Of Rick & Morty Being Written Now

Rick & Morty Season 5 is finishing its first run right now, and fans are already eager to know when the next two seasons will be done. Spencer Grammer, who voices Morty’s older sister Summer, reports that seasons 6 & 7 are being written now!

Writing and creating new episodes of the hilarious, mind-bending space adventures of genius Rick and his semi-competent grandson Morty can take years. Season 1 premiered in 2013, and the show has been a runaway hit for Adult Swim ever since.

Back in 2018, after extended contract negotiations between the network and show co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, they reached an agreement for 70 additional episodes. With ten episodes a season, that could mean we get at least ten seasons in total. Grammer spoke to Inverse about the future of the show:

I keep saying, there’s gonna be so many more episodes. They’re writing Season 6 already and are probably going to start writing Season 7 soon. It’s nice to be on a real schedule that people can see every year, hopefully, but who knows, it could be two years! I don’t want to give anybody high hopes, but I don’t know that it’ll be three years again. Spencer Grammer, who plays Summer Smith, speaking to Inverse about future seasons of Rick & Morty.

To this we say, “Oooweee!”