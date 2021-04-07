R-Rated Deadpool Show Rumored For Streaming, Ryan Reynolds May Star

Though he may’ve been a firm cult favorite ever since appearing in comic books back in 1991, Deadpool didn’t really puncture the mainstream until his first solo film arrived in 2016. And given that both of his movies raked in over $780 million at the box office to each become the highest-grossing R-rated pics in history, they more than vindicated leading man Ryan Reynolds’ dedication to bringing the character to life properly.

Of course, there was also an animated series announced for FXX from Marvel Television at one point, with Donald Glover and his brother Stephen leading the charge on it. It was a very exciting prospect, too, so fans were pretty upset when it was scrapped in March 2018 due to creative differences.

But now, it seems as if the project could be back on the table. Nothing has been made official just yet, but a new report has surfaced this week which claims an R-rated Deadpool animated show is in development for Hulu. And the best part is, Reynolds himself may star in it.

Unfortunately, that’s pretty much where the details end and again, there hasn’t been any firm confirmation from the aforementioned streaming platform, Marvel or anyone else involved with it. But it certainly doesn’t seem like something that’s outside the realm of possibility, especially with Deadpool more popular now than he’s ever been. Not to mention he’s about to make his MCU debut.

For the time being, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of this. But tell us, would you like to see the Merc with a Mouth get his own animated show on Hulu? Let us know down below and as always, watch this space for further updates.