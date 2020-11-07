Rainn Wilson Says He’d Love To Revisit The Office, Reveals Favourite Dwight Moment

“Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.”

It’s been seven years since the conclusion of NBC’s The Office aired. And while nothing official is currently in the works, fans are still hankering for more from the uber-popular mockumentary series. Indeed, not only has the beloved sitcom consistently been one of the most-viewed shows across various streaming platforms around the world, but it’s also fair to say that Scranton’s favourite workplace delivered one of the most memorable and iconic comedy shows in recent years.

Though the original cast are somewhat split about returning to the series – Steve Carell has said that he’d not be interested in reprising his role as Michael Scott, for example – many other cast members have expressed interest in returning to the series. In fact, not only has John Krasinski and Anglea Kinsey voiced their support for some sort of The Office reunion, but NBC has allegedly been looking to continue the TV show for quite a long time now.

Interestingly, though, we can now add Rainn Wilson to the growing list of cast members who would love to return to Dunder Mifflin’s most cherished Paper Company. In a recent interview with Collider, The Meg star went on record to say that he’d love to revisit the franchise.

I’d love to revisit The Office. I’ve told [creator and showrunner] Greg Daniels that I would love to do something. They’re gearing up for putting it on Peacock. Maybe someday we’ll do something. It’s funny, I hear things like, ‘We can’t do anything because we ended this show perfectly, and we don’t wanna do anything else.’ But then, someone will send some idea that’s just preposterous and I don’t know what to think. Hopefully, one day. The fans would really love it. That’s the thing that counts the most. The fans would really love to see those characters again and have an experience with them.

In addition to discussing the possibility of reprising his role as Scranton’s most-annoying-yet-loveable-super-nerd, Wilson opened up about his favourite Dwight Shrute moment in the entire series.

I really love the moment in the episode called “Money,” where he’s heartbroken and he’s taken Jim and Pam to his bed and breakfast. There’s a moment when he’s really emotional and Jim gives him some words of kindness and empathy, and then he doesn’t notice it but Jim has left. He reaches out and Jim’s not there and he looks around. To me, that moment perfectly encapsulated what we did on The Office. It’s a Chekhovian, priceless little human misconnection that was really special.

Of course, incredibly human moments like these are definitely what made The Office so special. Surprisingly, each character is very believable which really accentuates the mockumentary sitcom’s faux realism. Long story short, it’s one of the few comedy’s that has made me shed a few tears (I’m looking at you Pam’s art show!).

But what say you, though? Would you like to see The Office return? Or do you think the series ended perfectly? Grab your George Foreman grills and let us know in the usual place!