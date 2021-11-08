Raya And The Last Dragon Writer Working On MCU Project

Despite being awarded a Disney Plus Premier Access release at the beginning of March when the pandemic was still crippling the theatrical industry, Raya and the Last Dragon still managed to show incredible legs at the box office.

While the $100 million production only managed to bring in $130 million globally, it spent three weeks at the top of the domestic charts and didn’t leave the Top 10 until its seventeenth weekend in theaters, a record that no other title over the last eighteen months can even come close to matching.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes additionally saw Raya and the Last Dragon continue Walt Disney Animation’s hot streak of critical acclaim that dates back close to a decade, and it looks as though writer Qui Nguyen is remaining under the Mouse House umbrella by upping sticks and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As per his bio at Geffen Playhouse, Nguyen is currently working on a television project for Marvel Studios, more than likely one of the many streaming exclusives currently in development. There’s no word on which one it is as yet, but maybe it’ll be confirmed as part of Friday’s Disney Plus Day, where we’re expecting a cavalcade of announcements regarding the franchise’s upcoming small screen slate.