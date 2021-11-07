She-Hulk Writer Teases Big Disney Plus Day Announcements

Production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series She-Hulk has officially wrapped, with the final batch of reshoots being completed earlier this week, but the project remains shrouded in the utmost secrecy.

Barely so much as a set photo has managed to make its way online, so the only real information fans have had to sift through are a string of behind the scenes snaps posted by the cast and crew, as well as wrap gifts that may be hinting at a second season for Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.

However, Disney Plus Day happens to be coming up on Friday, where we’re expecting all sorts of major announcements regarding the franchise’s upcoming slate of streaming exclusives. Leaning into the speculation, comic book writer and She-Hulk staff scribe Dan Slott hinted that something big is coming, as you can see below.

Going back to work.



Just leaving you with this thought…



We are 6 days away from Disney+ Day.



And whatever they're going to show… here.😲 pic.twitter.com/hRj26DUYAh — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) November 6, 2021

Here's How Tatiana Maslany Could Look In The MCU's She-Hulk Show 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Whether it’s a release date, official images, the debut of some footage or a combination of all three, we can at least expect She-Hulk to make a mark at the upcoming event. Kevin Feige described it as a half-hour legal comedy, so it promises to be yet another detour into uncharted genre territory for the MCU, backed by a typically impressive ensemble cast.