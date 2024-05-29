‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2 release date confirmed

It’s time for fans of The Real Housewives of Dubai to stock up on sunscreen, swimwear, and dirhams because season 2’s release date has been set. Since its first premiere in 2022, the show has been one of the most successful international iterations of the series.

Recommended Videos

Produced by Bravo, The Real Housewives of Dubai shows audiences the glamorous and drama-filled lives of Dubai’s most fabulous. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, The Real Housewives of Dubai is a great place to pitch your Housewives tent. From the shifting alliances, to the glamorous settings, it’s poised to be a captivating watch.

According to the teaser released by Bravo, season 2 of RHODubai is set to premiere on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. After the premiere, the show will settle into its regular time slot on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT starting on June 11. Season 2 promises to be even more extravagant and dramatic than the first. The teaser trailer for the second season was released in April 2024, and the housewives are definitely amping up the heat in the City of Gold.

The official press release teases a shift in alliances, as well as friendships being tested, and loyalties being questioned. The trailer also reveals clashes between former best friends Ayan and Lesa Milan. As Ayan and Caroline Stanbury grow closer, Lesa feels the strain, leading to intense confrontations. Caroline Stanbury and her husband Sergio Carrallo’s journey to expand their family also continues to be a significant storyline. However, this decision seems to be met with resistance from Stanbury’s daughter, Yasmine, adding emotional depth to the family dynamics.

RHODubai’s returning cast and new faces

The cast of season 2 was announced at BravoCon2023, and brings together a dynamic mix of returning favorites and intriguing new personalities. Fans will be delighted to see the return of Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, and Chanel Ayan. These women are known for their opulent lifestyles, successful businesses, and their dramatic interactions.

Adding fresh excitement to the cast is a new Housewife, Taleen Marie. Taleen is a talented musician who has worked with industry giants like Christina Aguilera and Sting, bringing a new layer of sophistication and creativity to the show. She moved from Los Angeles to Dubai to be with her husband, and quickly integrated into the social circle, becoming close friends with Caroline Brooks.

Where to watch RHODubai

Make sure to tune in on June 2, 2024 for the premiere, and continue following The Real Housewives of Dubai on Tuesdays on Bravo. The new episodes of the series will also be available for streaming on Peacock every Wednesday, starting on June 12. If you missed the first season, or want to rewatch it, season 1 is currently available on Peacock, BravoTV.com, and the Bravo app

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more