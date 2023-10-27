What happened to Sara Al Madani from ‘Real Housewives of Dubai?’

There’s a Real Housewives show filmed almost everywhere nowadays, including the Middle East.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is, to be fair, the first of its kind, but it’s likely to spark a new trend in reality television. The first season of the faraway reality series was hugely popular with fans, and while it has yet to cinch a renewal, frequent fans of the franchise are convinced that it will be back for a season 2.

Even if it doesn’t, the women who made The Real Housewives of Dubai popular will forever enjoy widespread acclaim thanks to the show ⏤ women who, ahead of season one, had little name recognition outside their circles of influence and are now household names, with heaps of fans following their every move. Dr. Sara Al Madani was one of the most popular Housewives to make her debut in RHOD, and after more than a year without her on our screens, fans are desperate to know what the successful businesswoman is up to.

What is Sara Al Madani up to now?

Madani is a 33-year-old entrepreneur involved with several thriving businesses, including beauty brands Ficks and Kind & Co. That’s on top of her work in fashion, which is part of what made her a name to follow, and her presence as the youngest board member in the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. RHOD is a further feather in her cap, and it comes as no surprise why so many people have been drawn to her given that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

The Real Housewives franchise is notorious for leaving its fans hanging without a renewal announcement even as it films followup seasons, and that seems to be the case with the franchise’s eleventh variation. The ladies have already been spotted with a filming crew in Indonesia, which has led fans to conclude that season 2 of Dubai is a go.

This means we’re sure to have plenty more of Madani on our screens soon. Even before she returns with season 2 of RHOD, however, Madani die-hards can follow the various twists and turns of her life on her social media accounts. She’s active on Instagram, where she posts updates about her life and businesses as well as advice and inspiration for her followers to consider. She somehow finds time to post frequently even as she juggles several businesses on top of her additional exploits, and that’s likely where we’ll learn whether or not we’ll see her in Dubai for round two.