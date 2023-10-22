The long-awaited reunion of the beloved franchise's former castmates is just around the corner.

Bravo fans have by now acclimated to the all-new cast on the current reboot season of The Real Housewives of New York City, but how will they fare when the franchise’s former faces reunite for the imminent spinoff of Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy?

It’s a question that has plagued the fandom ever since RHONY’s old cast was uniformly given the boot in 2020, making way for a new swathe of new Housewives like Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons. Now, as that reboot season reaches its reunion, attention has turned to Ultimate Girls Trip for a long-awaited serving of familiar former RHONY castmates Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon and Sonja Morgan, among others.

So, when does The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premiere, and who has joined the cast for the fourth instalment of the beloved spinoff?

When does The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premiere?

While an official premiere date for RHONY Legacy has yet to be announced, we do know that the series will be available to start streaming on Peacock in December, 2023. This release window was a replacement for Ex-Wives Club 2, a separate Ultimate Girls Trip series originally set for release this year but later pushed back to 2024.

Ahead of the premiere date, Peacock has released the first teaser trailer for RHONY Legacy, taking viewers to the shores of St. Barts, where the season was filmed. The teaser makes mention of each Housewife who will star in Legacy, including Singer, Bensimon, Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Kristen Taekman and Dorinda Medley.

The first teaser of #RHUGT: #RHONY Legacy is here and we have chills! pic.twitter.com/LwjlogBYHq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 16, 2023

Each of these Housewives formed part of the cast of the original RHONY, which ran for 13 seasons before undergoing a complete reboot for the current 14th instalment. While details around what exactly went down on the Legacy trip remain under wraps, we do know from previous Ultimate Girls Trip seasons that the formula will likely include arguing, tanning, and drama around which Housewife gets the best room in their five-star villa.

For their part, Singer and de Lesseps starred in all seasons of the original RHONY before its reboot, while Morgan joined the franchise in season 3. Bensimon and Taekman were both new New York Housewives for two seasons, while Medley enjoyed a six-season run on the Bravo series.

RHONY Legacy marks the fourth instalment of the Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff, which brings together housewives from diverse cities and franchises in what can only be compared to Avengers for Bravo fans. Season 1 of Girls Trip was home to housewives who’d been on their respective franchises from the very beginning, and season 2 featured a cast of fired housewives.