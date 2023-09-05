‘RHONY’: What is Jenna Lyons’ disease?

Residents of the Bravo-verse have enjoyed a fresh serving of drama as the 14th season of The Real Housewives of New York City continues to unfold, with petty arguments and about as many faux mink coats as there are actual minks in the wild.

The surprising new centre of the drama — which has come to include shakshuka-gate and the name of a particular NYC restaurant — is newbie Housewife Jenna Lyons, who caught flak in the eighth episode after jetting off to the group trip a few days early to get a tan before her fellow castmates arrived.

So how, exactly, did Lyons’ early arrival to Aguilla ruffle the feathers (or mink furs) of her fellow Housewives? And how did her Incontinentia Pigmenti diagnosis play into all the drama?

What is Jenna Lyons’ disease?

Jenna Lyons was diagnosed with Incontinentia Pigmenti when she was just several months old. The rare genetic disorder, which affects around two in every 100,000 people worldwide, impacts the development of the skin, teeth, hair and nails, as well the central nervous system.

Lyons has been open about how the disease impacts her hair, teeth and skin, both during her time on RHONY and in separate interviews. In the most recent episode, Lyons revealed that the condition has left her with bald spots and hyperpigmentation in certain areas of her skin, and has resulted in the need for 14 oral surgeries.

On top of the rashes and lesions common on the skin of those with Incontinentia Pigmenti, Lyons was told that most of her teeth would fall out, so opted for an implant process that’s taken six years for the top row of teeth alone. The former president of J. Crew retailers has also taken cosmetic steps — like wearing wigs and false lashes — to combat hair loss.

“Listen, I’m more comfortable with myself than I used to be,” Lyons told Oprah Daily of the self-image issues attached to her condition. “But I am just as insecure as the next person, and there are a lot of things I still hide.”

How does Jenna Lyons’ disease play out on RHONY?

Image via Bravo

Fans’ earliest insight into Lyons’ struggle with Incontinentia Pigmenti arrived in episode two, when she declined to model gifted lingerie while visiting Erin Lechy’s Sag Harbour home. “This will not be happening in front of anybody,” Lyons told her castmates. “You will see behind closed doors why I cannot.”

Lyons’ disorder took more of a front row seat in the drama on the most recent episode, as it was (partly) the motive for her arriving at the group trip to Aguilla earlier than the other Housewives. By getting in an early tan to lessen her hyperpigmentation, Lyons could feel more confident prancing around the beach, with the earlier business class plane ticket being an added bonus.

Naturally, choosing to forgo the commute with the other Housewives subjected Lyons to ‘diva’ accusations, which fans will see the fallout of as the remaining episodes of RHONY unfold. The Real Housewives of New York City airs every Sunday at 9pm on Bravo.