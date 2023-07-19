With the return of the newly rebooted Bravo series The Real Housewives of New York, viewers have six new and extremely stylish women to watch on the small screen. The new cast members all have their own distinct fashion tastes — and the bank accounts to afford to be on trend — but one new housewife stands out; long known as J. Crew’s creative director and president, Jenna Lyons has been a mainstay in fashion media since the ’90s. While she left J. Crew behind in 2017, Lyons is still fully involved in the fashion and beauty space.

Lyons was behind a ton of the design choices made during her tenure at J. Crew and was known for her signature laid-back and preppy style. When she left the company, people anticipated her next move would be something in fashion; while her eventual foray into beauty wasn’t totally out of left field, most expected her to launch something like a lipstick in the distinct poppy shade she wore while at J. Crew or even a hair line (that hair doesn’t slick itself back). Instead, Lyons decided to make her own false lashes company along with makeup artist Troi Ollivierre — also a J. Crew alum — called LoveSeen.

If you’re interested in trying the lashes for yourself, there’s a few different avenues you can use for purchase.

Where to buy LoveSeen lashes

Since launching LoveSeen in 2020, the lash products — in addition to falsies, there’s lash glue, application tools, carrying cases, and cleaning kits — have become available in multiple stores. LoveSeen is available for purchase through its own website, LoveSeen.com, as well as available through Target (both in store and online), Beauty Pie, Goop, and Mecca.

While it may have seemed more natural for Lyons to pursue a fashion line, she found false lashes were a perfect fit. Lyons suffers from a genetic condition known as incontinentia pigmenti, which can affect skin and lash growth; in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lyons admits she doesn’t have lashes. “I’m keenly aware of how transformative eyelashes can be and how they can impact how people see themselves and how others see them…I thought maybe this could be a sweet spot for me.”

LoveSeen offers both “high impact” lashes and lashes that lean more natural, starting at $16.50. If you’re unsure what lash you’re leaning toward, the official LoveSeen site hosts a lash quiz to help you find your perfect lash. If you really can’t decide, you can even buy the entire original lineup of lashes (along with lash glue and an application tool) for $175.70.