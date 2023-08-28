What is the ‘RHONY’ star Brynn Whitfield’s net worth?

One of the six new faces who joined The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 lineup after the lackluster curtain call of season 13 was Brynn Whitfield, who has now charmed everyone with her allure just seven episodes in. The internet is in a full-blown Brynn frenzy, hanging on to every move of the 36-year-old NYC socialite. But Brynn Whitfield has a whole trove of surprises beyond her surface-level charm.

Whitfield doesn’t just sit around the house. She catapulted herself to success early in life with her unwavering work ethic. She is currently dominating her career, traveling the world, and riding solo like her fellow newcomers Ubah Hassan and Jenna Lyons from this season. But how much is she worth and where does her income come from?

Since Whitfield’s fame currently revolves around her Bravo persona, there is little information available about her exact wealth. However, the Indiana native has an estimated net worth of around $3 million (via Distractify), allowing her to live her high life in NYC and fuel her passion for fashion. Although Whitfield playfully refers to herself as a “trophy wife in training,” her educational achievements and impressive track record prove that she’s actually far from needing such a role.

How does Brynn Whitfield make money?

Whitfield was a prosperous marketing and communications professional leading an opulent lifestyle in the city of dreams prior to her rise to stardom on RHONY season 14. She was raised by her grandmother Darlene, in the Midwest, and graduated from Indiana’s Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations, and advertising in 2008. Whitfield also has a minor in political science and enrolled at George Washington University to study political management after graduation.

According to Whitfield’s LinkedIn page, she has since held a dozen roles in her field including senior accounts executive at Edelman, account director at Murphy O’Brien Public Relations, PR lead at Assembly, and many more. The multitude of her talents also includes yoga, having become an instructor in the discipline after completing a 200-hour yoga diploma course in 2019.

She eventually went freelance in Sept. 2022 and has since been traveling the world and influencing everyone with her fashion and lifestyle. A huge chunk of her money also comes from her social media, now that she has a huge following across those avenues. Whitfield currently has an impressive 217K followers count on Instagram, where she mentions “Corporate Comms & Marketing Consultant” as her profession in the bio.

Though Whitfield herself has not spoken much about her assets and wealth, she frequently gives insights into her personal life including her family history, biracial identity, upbringing, and more on the set of RHONY. Catch her in new episodes every Sunday!